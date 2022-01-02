Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $82.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. Textron has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $78.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth $258,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Textron by 48.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Textron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at about $544,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.