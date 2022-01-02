TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFSL stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 389.67%.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.