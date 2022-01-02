The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.7817 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

NYSE BNS opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

