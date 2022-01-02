The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 963.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $71.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.