The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Cut by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,863 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 2.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $19,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.