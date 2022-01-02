The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Receives $268.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.33.

DDRLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SEB Equities upgraded Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS DDRLF remained flat at $$35.80 on Friday. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

