The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,955 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $382.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.03. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.