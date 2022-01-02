The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,508,000 after purchasing an additional 92,447 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $415.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $433.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

