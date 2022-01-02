The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post sales of $514.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $503.30 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $430.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. 214,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,759. The stock has a market cap of $651.41 million, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.