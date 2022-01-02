The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,237,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after buying an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

