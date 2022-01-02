The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $154.89 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.