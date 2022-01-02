The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,000.71 ($26.89).

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEIR. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($27.69) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($31.59) to GBX 1,980 ($26.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 1,750 ($23.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.17) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,711.50 ($23.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -349.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,722.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,752.71. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,130 ($28.63).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

