Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 43,000 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.4% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

