Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after acquiring an additional 297,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,490,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $108.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $109.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.91.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

