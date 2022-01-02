Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 39,550 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7,204.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.59 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

