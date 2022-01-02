ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 4.1%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71. 3,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 752,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDUP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,892,748.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ThredUp by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,309,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 613,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after buying an additional 453,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

