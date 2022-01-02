Torray LLC Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Torray LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,010 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $336.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.