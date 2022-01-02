Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.73. 578,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,996,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 58,029 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Transocean by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

