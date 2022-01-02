Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Up 30.3%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) shares shot up 30.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.41. 853,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,619% from the average session volume of 31,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$205.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

