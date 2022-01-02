Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Speculative Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.50 price objective on the stock.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.90.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TMQ opened at C$2.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$1.82 and a one year high of C$3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.24 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$31,482.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,095.24. Also, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,054,905.25. Insiders have sold a total of 138,235 shares of company stock valued at $375,659 over the last three months.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.