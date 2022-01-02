TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $269,000 in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

