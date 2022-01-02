TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Lowers Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.