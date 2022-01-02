TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases 5,378 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,846 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

