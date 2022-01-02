TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Reduces Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $181.88 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $111.82 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

