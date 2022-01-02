TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 1,824 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

