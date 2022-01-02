Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.55 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

