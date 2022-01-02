Truist Financial Corp Acquires 124,017 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,017 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $429,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $283.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.37 and a 200 day moving average of $273.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

