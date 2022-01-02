Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,434 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.72% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $250,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after purchasing an additional 536,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $58.25 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.