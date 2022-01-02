Truist Financial Corp Purchases 220,391 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,391 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $215,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 731,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,285,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB opened at $107.43 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.05.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.