Truist Financial Corp Sells 24,159 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989,489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Oracle worth $173,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

