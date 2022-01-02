Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Cut by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,078 shares of company stock valued at $24,474,851 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $263.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.97.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.