UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG on the NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company continues to execute restructuring initiatives to free up resources and invest in the profitable areas to serve clients better. Its efforts to expand operations by entering into partnerships on the back of a strong balance-sheet position encourage us. UBS Group AG's cost discipline will also aid its bottom-line expansion. However, the company’s net interest income (NII) is expected to be persistently affected in the near term due to the prevalent negative interest rates in Switzerland and Europe amid tepid growth in the European economy. Further, fundamental changes in laws and regulations hurting financial institutions can leave an adverse and huge impact on its business. Unsustainable capital-deployment activities are also concerning.”

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE UBS opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

