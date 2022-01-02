Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $412.34 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.38. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

