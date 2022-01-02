Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $46.20

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $46.20 or 0.00098172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $74.76 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00062722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.99 or 0.08027879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00075281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.91 or 0.99727983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

