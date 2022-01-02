Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $251.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $253.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

