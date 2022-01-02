uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $958.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,160 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in uniQure by 12.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after buying an additional 167,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

