United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Internet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

