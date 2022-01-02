UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,435 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 68.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $502.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.02. The stock has a market cap of $472.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

