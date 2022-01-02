UpBots Market Cap Reaches $10.76 Million (UBXT)

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, UpBots has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One UpBots coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UpBots has a market capitalization of $10.76 million and $181,586.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00046542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005240 BTC.

UpBots (UBXT) is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,730,120 coins and its circulating supply is 405,659,776 coins. The official website for UpBots is upbots.com . The official message board for UpBots is medium.com/upbotscom . UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

