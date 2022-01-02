USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006759 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000811 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.