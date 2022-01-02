Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after acquiring an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

