Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Decreased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 514,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 13,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,935,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,795,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

