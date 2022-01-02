Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VYM stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $89.58 and a 12-month high of $112.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07.

