Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.65

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.65 and last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 3125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

