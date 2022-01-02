Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.65

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.65 and last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 3125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.