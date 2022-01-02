Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $178.85 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.83 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.85 and a 200-day moving average of $174.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

