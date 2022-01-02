Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lessened by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $436.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $335.37 and a 1 year high of $440.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

