Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,749 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

