Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) was down 3.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 252,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Specifically, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,450 shares of company stock worth $1,317,646. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,051,000 after buying an additional 178,028 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after buying an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after buying an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.