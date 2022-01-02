VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,718,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,205,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 474,907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1,103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 484,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 443,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 402,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 238,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

