Venus Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Venus has a total market cap of $185.92 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $15.68 or 0.00033267 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.27 or 1.00191962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00073869 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.67 or 0.01200206 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020885 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,857,777 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

